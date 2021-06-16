Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 55,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 36.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 9,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 213,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

