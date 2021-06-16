Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,635 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $386.70. 25,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

