Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$204.57. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at C$202.00, with a volume of 110,066 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund to C$250.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 53.30.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

