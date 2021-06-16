Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.37. 70,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $151.35 and a 52-week high of $221.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

