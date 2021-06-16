Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,097 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Starbucks comprises 5.4% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 143,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

