Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $5,672,000. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $18.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,410.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,322.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

