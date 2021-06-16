Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $303.00

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 70241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

