Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.93 and last traded at $95.93. 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.18.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.81.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

