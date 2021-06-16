Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.09. Bright Scholar Education shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 300 shares.

BEDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $489.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

