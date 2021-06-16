Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Brighthouse Financial worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.