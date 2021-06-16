Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 35,040 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 258.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

QAI opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

