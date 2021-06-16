Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 681 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,358.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,277.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $763.98 and a twelve month high of $1,362.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

