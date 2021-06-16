Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.