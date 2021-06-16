Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AtriCure worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AtriCure by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $41,812,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

