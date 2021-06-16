Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 205,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $247.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

