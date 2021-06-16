Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,366 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth $38,773,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $4,962,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

