Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

