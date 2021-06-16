Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Masimo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after acquiring an additional 174,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.08.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

