Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.