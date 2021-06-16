Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.28% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $486.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

