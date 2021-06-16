Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,212 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.