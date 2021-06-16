Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.96. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.