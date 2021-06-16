Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after buying an additional 4,133,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.27.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

