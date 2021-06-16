Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 14,336 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

