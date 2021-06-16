Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 29,187 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,187 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 446,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

