Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,714 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.