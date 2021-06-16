Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.