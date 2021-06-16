Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Robbins Farley LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.8% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 258,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

