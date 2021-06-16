Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.8% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.98. 388,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

