British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.95), with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is 0.80%.

The firm has a market cap of £105.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.79.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

