Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 3506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133,325 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.