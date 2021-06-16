Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

