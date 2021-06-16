Brokerages Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $63.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.