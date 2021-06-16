Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

FTAI stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 640,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,319,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 398,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.