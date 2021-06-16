Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post sales of $81.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.