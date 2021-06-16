Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surface Oncology.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $315.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.86. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.