Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock worth $29,822,780. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 44.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Natera by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. 797,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,220. Natera has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.