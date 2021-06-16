Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report sales of $61.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $297.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $333.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.21 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $400.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million.

OSUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

OSUR opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.98 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

