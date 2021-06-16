Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

