Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.74 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $138.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $576.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.51 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

