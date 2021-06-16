Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Southern posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.53. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

