Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

UVSP opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

