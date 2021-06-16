Brokers Set Expectations for Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $881.98 million, a PE ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

