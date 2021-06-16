Brona McKeown Buys 29 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Brona McKeown acquired 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £148.19 ($193.61).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 498.20 ($6.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 517.65. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 461.50 ($6.03).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

