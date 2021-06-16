Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BAM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,291,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

