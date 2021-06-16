Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.95

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 73624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

