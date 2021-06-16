Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.35

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.35 and traded as low as C$65.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$66.33, with a volume of 212,184 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63. The company has a market cap of C$19.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

