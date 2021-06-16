Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 586,338 shares.The stock last traded at $41.09 and had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after acquiring an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,523,000 after purchasing an additional 298,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

