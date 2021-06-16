BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $205,343.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and $205,343.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149508 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00184793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00942612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.13 or 1.00064361 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

