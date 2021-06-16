BTC Lite (BTCL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $94,290.86 and $48.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00769189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042386 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.